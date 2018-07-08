An explosive fire in a North End house has left one person dead.

Chaos spread on Polson Avenue Sunday afternoon as flames shot out the roof of a home and smoke billowed through the neighbourhood.

“I was in my kitchen and an explosion happened,” said Barbara Balzer, who lives nearby.

She had just returned home from getting groceries when a fire broke out down the road.

“I ran down the street right away, as I usually tend to respond to whatever is happening, and two young boys had just kicked in a door,” said Balzer.

Firefighters were called around 2:20 p.m. Crews immediately went into a defensive attack because the entire house was engulfed in flames.

“Once the crews were able to get the fire under control, they were able to conduct a primary search which was when we encountered the victim,” said Winnipeg Fie Paramedic Service Deputy Chief Tom Wallace.

One person died in the blaze. Officials have not confirmed the identity of the deceased.

Wallace said two people lived in the house, but only one was home at the time of the explosion.

Crews evacuated neighbouring houses as they worked to contain the fire.

The temperatures climbed to nearly 30 C Sunday, which posed extra challenges for firefighters.

“Our crews are already wearing personal protective equipment that’s very warm to begin with, it’s significant physical exertion, and then there’s the heat of the incident,” said Wallace.

Balzer said the flames were incredibly high, and the heat from the fire could be felt down the block.

She said two men jumped into action, and were able to rescue a dog at the house next door.

“The two young men did all they can, they gotta know that they’re heroes,” said Balzer. “They still saved a life. A fur baby is a life.”

Balzer is left thinking about the person killed in the shocking explosion just down the block.

“I’m just saying a prayer for all those that have been affected by this.”