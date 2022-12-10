'They really enjoy it': St. Mykolai Day celebrated at Oseredok

It was a day of holiday gifts and celebration Saturday as Ukrainian newcomers gathered at Oseredok for St. Mykolai Day.

It's the Ukrainian celebration of Santa Claus. Yulia Zmerzla, Executive Director of the Ukrainian Cultural and Educational Centre, said it's one of the most important holidays in Ukraine.

"It's an equivalent of Santa Claus, but he is coming in Ukraine a little bit earlier," she said. "And of course kids are always waiting to see him, and to find their gift under their pillow in the morning."

Zmerzla said the Ukrainian Santa is similar to Canada's, he just dresses differently and goes by a different name.

The event saw 170 children pre-registered to meet St. Mykolai and have their picture taken with him. Kids also received a gift for themselves, and another to give to a loved one.

Many of the families attending were newcomers fleeing the war in Ukraine. Zmerzla said it's important to have something for them where they can come and celebrate.

"Ukrainians understand how united and strong they are, and that they need to be together. That’s why the idea of having a gift not only for themselves, but also for someone who is dear to them, it's very important," she said.

Zmerzla added that it was wonderful to see people who had fled the war enjoying themselves.

"It's really amazing to see these families – newcomers – who came just recently, some of them don’t yet speak English," she said.

"They really enjoy it. I think this is a blessing."