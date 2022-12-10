'They really enjoy it': St. Mykolai Day celebrated at Oseredok

The event saw 170 children pre-registered to meet St. Mykolai and have their picture taken with him. (Source: Zach Kitchen, CTV News Winnipeg) The event saw 170 children pre-registered to meet St. Mykolai and have their picture taken with him. (Source: Zach Kitchen, CTV News Winnipeg)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island