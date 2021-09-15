Third COVID-19 vaccine dose to be administered to certain Manitobans

WINNIPEG -

Manitobans with certain conditions that leave them immunocompromised will be able to receive a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, along with those who are looking to travel.

Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead of Manitoba’s vaccine task force, said on Wednesday the third dose will be available to people with certain conditions, including those who are receiving chemotherapy, or those who wish to receive a third dose for travel purposes.

This is a developing story. More to come.