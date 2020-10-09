WINNIPEG -- Roughly one-third of Winnipeggers are critical of police organizations and open to cuts to police budgets, a new poll shows.

“Winnipeg stands out as a city that has more particularly negative or unfavourable views towards police than any other major city, perhaps with the exception of Toronto,” said Shachi Kurl, president of the Angus Reid Institute, who conducted the poll.

Thirty-three per cent of Winnipeg-based respondents are grouped as “defunders” in the survey’s results, higher than any other municipality aside from the Greater Toronto Area.

“People in Winnipeg are more likely to feel less secure around police than they are in other parts of the country” said Kurl.

Taking in Manitoba as a whole, twenty-seven percent are lumped into the same critical-of-police category, the second-highest in Canada.

The numbers come as a bit of a surprise to some community advocates.

“I actually was surprised,” said Kate Kehler, executive director of the Social Planning Council of Canada. “But in a way, it’s good news, it shows people are paying attention.”

The Social Planning Council of Canada is part of the newly formed Police Accountability Coalition, a group made up of about ninety community organizations calling for a ten per cent cut to the Winnipeg Police Service budget.

The coalition wants those funds to be redirected to community service groups, like those providing addiction or mental health resources, for example.

“We as a society have tasked (the police) to pick up every other failure of every other system,” said Kehler. “They’ve gone after the money they feel they need to do that.”

Winnipeg’s Black History Month Celebration Committee is also a member of the Police Accountability Coalition.

Chairperson Nadia Thompson says Winnipeg needs to re-examine how much money is given to the Winnipeg Police Service.

“We need to look at that and see how we can how we can have those funds transferred over and reallocated within our community and put into position different programs that effect change,” said Thompson.

This year the Winnipeg Police Service accounted for about twenty-seven per cent of the city’s entire budget.

Coun. Markus Chambers, chair of the Winnipeg Police Board, said that, given existing crime rates and calls for service, it is not the right time to consider cuts to the city’s police service.

But Chambers is in favour of increasing funding to community service organizations.

“I recognize that the agencies that are out there providing great service to those in need do need additional dollars,” said Chambers, “But we have to call upon other levels of government to provide some additional funding.”

Kehler agrees that finding more funding for community service groups is a good temporary fix, but not the final solution.

“If the police are still funded at the level they're funded at, what are they doing with those funds?” said Kehler. “We need to create the conditions so we can rely less on police than we do right now.”