WINNIPEG -- RCMP have released an update regarding a home invasion in the town of Russell, Man.

The third person wanted in the incident turned himself into police on Dec. 26.

Christopher Leonard Benn, 32, has been charged with aggravated assault, robbery and breaking and entering.

This all stems from an incident on Dec. 22, when a woman said three men entered her apartment building around 1:30 a.m. and attacked her while she slept.

She was taken to hospital in Winnipeg but later released.

Elroy Lee Benn, 40, along with Harley Hunter Mecas, 30, were arrested and charged with aggravated assault, robbery and breaking and entering.

All three men are currently in custody.