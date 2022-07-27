Third sinkhole in last two weeks opens up near Portage Avenue
Third sinkhole in last two weeks opens up near Portage Avenue
Another day, another sinkhole has opened up on Winnipeg streets.
Crews have blocked off the hole on Ferry Road just north of Portage Avenue.
The city said it is aware of the hole and repairs are expected to begin shortly.
Drivers travelling north on Ferry are being told to yield to oncoming traffic while waiting for the repair.
This is just one of several sinkholes that have opened up in the last few days.
One developed in the Minto neighbourhood at St. Matthews Avenue and Spruce Street on Tuesday.
Another opened up on Inkster Boulevard and Salter Street last week on July 20, which caused police to shut down the intersection for a period of time.
The city said it's believed a sewer failure caused the sinkhole and emergency repair work could take a month to fix.
