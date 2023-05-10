Third tornado warning ends in western Manitoba, other areas still under severe thunderstorm warning

A third tornado warning in western Manitoba Wednesday has ended.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued the third warning at 4:45 p.m. for the R.M. of Oakview, which includes Oak River and Rapid City.

This follows two warnings issued earlier in the R.M. of Ellice-Archie, including St-Lazare, McAuley and Manson, along with the Prairie View Municipality, which includes Birdtail Sioux Reserve. Those tornado warnings have since ended, but severe thunderstorm watches remain in effect for the areas.

“Very large hail can damage property, break windows, dent vehicles and cause serious injury."

ECCC is warning people to stay indoors if severe weather develops.

Multiple areas of southwest Manitoba are also under severe thunderstorm watches and warnings.