

Kraig Krause, CTV Winnipeg





City of Winnipeg crews are working around the clock, clearing up sidewalks and main roads after the season’s largest snowfall.

“City-wide snow clearing is progressing well with main routes mostly complete, and bus routes and collector streets expected to be finished on Wednesday,” said Cheryl Anderson, acting manager of Streets Maintenance for the City of Winnipeg.

For one Winnipeg man, the cleanup means being outside at the break of dawn two days in a row, digging a path for his wife to go to work.

“All I want is that the city comes to my neighborhood and clears our lane. That’s all I'm asking,” said Ken Nordstrom.

The not-for-profit group SSCOPE has a team of snow removers. One volunteer who’s taken part since 1985 says this is one of the worst years he’s experienced.

“When I found out it was with rain and sleet and everything else, I'm like, this going to be heavy,” said Terry Johnson, SSCOPE supervisor.

The city declared a snow route parking ban over the weekend that will be in effect Tuesday from midnight to 7 a.m.

A residential parking ban will go into effect Wednesday evening, and the city asks all vehicles be parked in a driveway or parking lot, or they could face a fine.

The residential parking ban zone schedule:

Wednesday, March 7, 2018, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., Zones: C,I,M,O,S,V

Thursday, March 8, 2018, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Zones: D,F,H,K,N,R,U

Thursday, March 8, 2018, from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., Zones: E,G,J,L,P,Q,T

Friday, March 9, 2018, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Zone B

Friday, March 9, 2018, from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., Zone A

You can find your zone on the City of Winnipeg's website.