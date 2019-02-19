The City of Winnipeg will table its 2019 budget on March 1.

It was supposed to be released earlier, but Mayor Brian Bowman said it was delayed due to a lack of clarity over provincial money.

"This has been a challenging budget year considering continued demand for high quality services, the need to improve the city’s efficiency and control costs, as well as uncertainty surrounding provincial funding," said city finance chair Scott Gillingham in a news release.

In the last few weeks the city and the province have been involved in a public dispute over 2018 budget commitments.

The 2019 city budget is scheduled to be debated on the floor of city council for a final vote March 20.