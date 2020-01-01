WINNIPEG -- In the late hours of New Year’s Eve, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to a fire alarm at an apartment on Elgin Avenue.

When crews went inside they were confronted by a man with a knife who threatened to kill them.

“We were informed last night that there was a very serious incident in which there was a knife attack on a group of firefighters going to a fire call,” said Alex Forrest, president of the United Fire Fighters of Winnipeg.

The confrontation between fire crews and the knife-wielding man left two firefighters injured.

The remaining firefighters took action and restrained the man until police arrived.

“We know we put our lives on the line every single time we go into fires,” said Forrest.

“This is a new kind of danger that we’re now facing.”

Police said a 19-year-old man has been arrested and is being charged with uttering threats, assault with a weapon, and resisting a peace officer. He remains in custody.

Forrest believes the department may have to re-examine its policies and err on the side of caution in the future.

He said they don’t have the resources to deal with these kinds of incidents, and believes they need more in order to be a part of the solution.

“We need resources to help us hold the fort,” said Forrest.

“Until we can deal with the socio-economic problems that underline this. The mental health issues, the addictions."