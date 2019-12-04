WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service is holding a community forum Wednesday evening to educate the public on the impacts of gangs, meth and fentanyl on the community.

“I think people are regularly concerned about their personal safety, you know the statistics talk about personal crimes are up, residential crimes are up, whether it be property crimes, etc.,” said Insp. Max Waddell, from the Winnipeg police’s organized crime unit.

“You know people just want to know that they’re safe in their neighbourhoods and in their communities.”

The event is taking place at 6 p.m. at Polo Park. Those in attendance will watch a documentary on meth and hear from the police chief, Coun. Kevin Klein, as well as experts in fentanyl, meth and gangs.

“A big part of our illicit drug strategy is the pillar of education. And we’re out in the community as much as we can be and I know people I’ve talked to said we are making an impact,” said Waddell.

WORKING TOGETHER

Waddell said the community needs to come together in order to put an end to drug and gang violence. He said the last few years have been challenging, for both police and residents, due to the increase in crime.

“We all need to work together, work in collaboration if we are going to overcome the challenges that we see here today, the public’s assistance is very much welcomed,” he said.

Waddell said any Winnipegger who comes to Wednesday’s forum will benefit from it.

“This is about awareness, this is not about creating fear,” he said.

“This is about getting people up to speed about what’s going on in our community and it’s really about dealing with the reality that we have to deal with day in and day out.”

ADVICE FOR PARENTS

Waddell also offered advice to parents whose kids may be getting involved in crime.

“It’s a very difficult challenge and we stress the importance of open lines of communication, support groups, mentorship plays a huge role.

“We encourage people to find young mentors to help people through these challenging times and really you just need to be there to support them.

- With files from CTV’s Rahim Ladhani.