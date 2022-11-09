'This is an important day': National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation to get new permanent home
The National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation is responsible for collecting the stories of residential school survivors, and soon it will have a new place to keep them all.
The federal government is making a multi-million dollar commitment to help build a new permanent home here in Winnipeg.
When the Truth and Reconciliation Commission went across Canada, teacher Laurie McDonald publicly shared his story of enduring life in a residential school.
"I gave permission for my story to be told wherever, for the purposes of education. Because there will come a day when we won't be around," McDonald told CTV News.
But he said his mother and sister did not. Instead, they hoped their stories of survival would be kept in one place, where they would be safe.
That hope is about to come true.
The federal government is spending $60 million toward the cost of a permanent home for the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation at the University of Manitoba.
"I think everyone is eager to see this building built and see progress be made. And most importantly for survivors that are looking for more answers and a better way to get them," Marc Miller, the federal Crown-Indigenous relations minister, said during a news conference in Winnipeg on Wednesday.
Ottawa will also spend another $28.5 million over the next five years to support the centre's work – collecting residential school records and supporting community-led efforts to locate and identify unmarked graves.
"This is an important day because as we all know, the work of truth and reconciliation is far from over," said Stephanie Scott, the centre's executive director.
Murray Sinclair, the former commissioner of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, said this new permanent home is an important step on that journey.
"There are still a lot of deniers out there," he said. "And we have to understand those deniers will gain a foothold if we allow the memory to fade."
McDonald believes by housing their stories in a permanent home, the memories will never fade. It's hoped the work will be completed within the next five years.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Rare, deadly genetic disease successfully treated in utero for first time
A Canadian toddler is being celebrated in the scientific world as the first treated in utero for a genetic disease that would have quickly killed her.
What the 'Freedom Convoy' commission heard about the Alberta blockade
Over the last two days, the Public Order Emergency Commission examining the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act heard witness testimony about the Coutts, Alta., protest. From texts the mayor sent accusing then-premier of Alberta Jason Kenney of 'ignoring... domestic terrorists,' to protesters' push for political meetings, here are they key takeaways from the Coutts-focused testimony.
Archeologists make ground-breaking discovery of what may be the tunnel leading to Cleopatra's tomb
An Egyptian-Dominican archeological research mission may have uncovered a tunnel to Cleopatra’s tomb in Egypt.
Where is cancer most prevalent in Canada? Key takeaways from latest national report
A quarter-century of cancer data is now available in a new report released by the Canadian Cancer Society, Statistics Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada. CTVNews.ca looks at some of the key findings.
Better than a textbook: Remembrance Day convoy to roll once again into Oshawa
An army of volunteers has been polishing up old Second World War Jeeps, trucks and other military vehicles that will be part of a special convoy of remembrance in Oshawa on Friday.
'Everything is broken in this country' Pierre Poilievre says, blaming PM Trudeau
Decrying high inflation and the rising cost of food, housing and fuel, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre held a rare media availability on Wednesday to declare: 'it feels like everything is broken in this country right now.'
Toronto girl, 2, found safe after Amber Alert issued
A two-year-old Toronto girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert Wednesday afternoon has been found safe, police say.
CHEO opens second ICU amid 'unprecedented' crisis
CHEO has opened a second pediatric intensive care unit to address an overflow of critically ill babies and young children with respiratory illnesses.
Coutts mayor says RCMP was caught off guard by blockade despite warnings
RCMP appeared caught off guard by protesters blockading a Canada-U.S. border crossing last winter despite Alberta's government being warned ahead of time, the mayor of Coutts, Alta., testified at a public inquiry Wednesday.
Regina
-
Province unveils cold weather strategy following 2 cold weather deaths in Saskatoon, Prince Albert
Days after two people died of exposure in Saskatchewan, the province unveiled its cold weather strategy. The plan has received criticism for being too little, too late.
-
Regina police submit budget proposals to city council
The Regina Board of Police Commissioners has submitted its 2023 and 2024 budget proposals to be reviewed by city council.
-
Radville town office destroyed after overnight fire
An overnight fire in Radville, Sask. has destroyed the town office and connected buildings.
Saskatoon
-
Missing Sask. man found dead near abandoned vehicle
Saskatoon RCMP found the body of 60-year-old Jack Crouch with the help of a search plane on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Saskatoon mother won't pay rent until Sask. Housing deals with rodents
A Saskatoon mother who has been struggling to get Saskatchewan Housing to deal with the rodent infestation in her place has decided to stop paying rent until the problem is fixed.
-
'We still have massive gaps': Saskatoon advocate 'extremely concerned' after potential exposure deaths
A local homelessness and addictions advocate says her concern is growing for the community's homeless population after two potential cold temperature exposure deaths were reported over the weekend.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern cities lose snowcross events to inflation, pandemic
The Canadian Snowcross Racing Association appears to be dropping two northern cities from its 2023 lineup.
-
Soaring costs prompt Sudbury restaurant to remove salads from menu
With soaring grocery prices, and the cost of lettuce at an all-time high, one restaurant in Sudbury has decided to remove salads from its menu for the time being.
-
Incoming winter storm triggers weather alerts in northern Ontario
Environment Canada issued weather alerts Wednesday morning for much of northern Ontario as a developing low-pressure system is expected to bring a mix of cold and wet conditions.
Edmonton
-
Bloody mall arrest sparks debate on how vulnerable people are treated in downtown Edmonton
A day after a 23-year-old woman was arrested by security guards at City Centre Mall, her blood smeared on the hard tile floor, the local Bear Clan held a protest at the scene.
-
Re-index AISH, Premier Smith directs minister of social services
Alberta's premier has directed her minister of seniors, community and social services to adjust AISH and other income supports for inflation.
-
'It was a big deal that people weren't wearing them': Veteran buys poppies for strangers
Aaron Hutton takes his daughters to West Edmonton Mall nearly once a week. But a trip to the mall last Friday was different.
Toronto
-
Southern Ontario on track to be hit with heavy rain from Tropical Storm Nicole
The weather in southern Ontario is about to take a big change with remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole set to hit the region.
-
Toronto girl, 2, found safe after Amber Alert issued
A two-year-old Toronto girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert Wednesday afternoon has been found safe, police say.
-
Ontario roofer shocked stolen truck won't be covered by insurance
An Ontario roofer who had his truck stolen out of his driveway two months ago was shocked when his insurance company said they wouldn’t cover the costs of a rental car.
Calgary
-
More pushback in Prairies against return of mask mandates shown in Nanos Research poll
A surge in respiratory illnesses, like COVID-19, the flu and RSV, mainly among children, is prompting renewed calls for mask mandates.
-
Mother pleads to be reunited with abducted daughter as ex surrenders for extended sentence
Zainab Mahdi last saw her now-15-year-old daughter, Zahraa Al Aazawi, four years ago. Mahdi's ex-husband, Ali Farhan Al Aazawi, has been convicted of abducting the girl, taking her from Calgary to Iraq.
-
$17K in drugs seized from Southland Drive home: Calgary police
The investigation launched in September, after police were contacted over concerns of drug dealing in the community of Palliser.
Montreal
-
Coroner calls for change in policing, health care, education in review of Que. teen fatally shot by police
Quebec coroner Gehane Kamel has released her final recommendations to police, the health care system and schools four years after officers shot and killed 17-year-old Riley Fairholm, who called 911 on himself.
-
Bill 21 appeal: school board says law is 'affront' to values of Quebec's English speakers
Quebec’s secularism law is an affront to the dignity and values of the province’s anglophone community, a lawyer representing the province's largest English-language school board told a Court of Appeal hearing Wednesday.
-
Most Quebecers to get $400 or $600 from the government to fight inflation
The Legault government is handing out cheques to Quebecers ahead of the holidays. Finance Minister Eric Girard announced at a news conference Wednesday that as of December, the government will give out between $400 and $600 to people who earn less than $100,000.
Ottawa
-
Rare, deadly genetic disease successfully treated in utero for first time
A Canadian toddler is being celebrated in the scientific world as the first treated in utero for a genetic disease that would have quickly killed her.
-
Time to wear masks 'once again,' Ottawa Public Health urges
Ottawa Public Health is renewing its call for people to wear masks in indoor public settings as the spread of respiratory viruses continues to increase.
-
Walkout protesting Coun. Rick Chiarelli abruptly ends final Ottawa council meeting of term
Ottawa's final council meeting of the term ended abruptly Wednesday after several councillors walked out in protest when disgraced Coun. Rick Chiarelli started to speak.
Atlantic
-
'Battlefield conditions': Halifax emergency department overcrowded, hospital sites over capacity
Senior citizen Gary MacLeod says his most recent waits in the emergency department at the QEII Health Sciences Centre were like being on a “battlefield.”
-
Halifax university student dies from suspected case of meningococcal meningitis: Public Health
Health officials in Nova Scotia are investigating a suspected case of meningococcal meningitis after the death of a Halifax university student.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | 'You’re supposed to be guiding them': Mom worried for son after alleged knife incident at Halifax school
The mother of a 15-year-old student who was the victim of an alleged knife incident at Citadel High School in Halifax is speaking out in hopes it will prompt stronger penalties against other students and make the school safer.
Kitchener
-
Families brace for tough flu season with children's medication in short supply
A growing struggle to help some of the youngest patients battle an especially tough start to seasonal sicknesses is impacting some Waterloo region families.
-
'We just want answers': Family of Kitchener, Ont. man missing for 20 years issues new call for information
Wednesday marks 20 years since David MacDermott’s family last saw or heard from him.
-
Police investigating Uptown Waterloo robbery
Waterloo regional police are investigating a robbery in Uptown Waterloo on Wednesday evening.
Vancouver
-
Elected officials, expert slam Vancouver police report as a 'sensational,' 'useless,' 'mess'
Just hours after Vancouver police struggled to defend a controversial study they commissioned at taxpayer expense, high-profile critics and experts dismissed the report as sloppy with little-to-no value to policymakers or the public.
-
Suspect arrested, knives seized after alleged assault on New Westminster convenience store worker
A man was arrested in New Westminster Sunday after allegedly assaulting and pulling a knife on a convenience store employee after a dispute about ice cream.
-
After child's suicide attempt, B.C. family waits 41 hours for ambulance transfer
A mother from B.C.'s Lower Mainland is speaking out after her 11-year-old child was forced to wait 41 hours for an ambulance transfer following a heartbreaking suicide attempt.
Vancouver Island
-
'I'm ecstatic': Flood mitigation work begins on Vancouver Island river
People who live along the lower Chemainus River on southern Vancouver Island are breathing a sigh of relief, flood mitigation work on the river has begun.
-
'Feared for my life': Coast guard saves Vancouver Island sailor caught in rough seas
A Maple Bay, B.C., man is grateful after the Canadian Coast Guard went above and beyond the call of duty to rescue him after his boat lost its engine and became adrift in rough seas.
-
Police identify man who was found dead in Saanich, B.C.
Saanich police say they have identified a man who was found dead in the Swan Lake nature sanctuary on Oct. 12.