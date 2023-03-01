This is how Michael B. Jordan feels about Winnipeg

If you are wondering how Michael B. Jordan feels about Winnipeg, well… he doesn't not love it.

The Creed 3 star and director was on Jimmy Kimmel Live Tuesday night answering some of the 'web's least searched questions' about him. The top of the list – does Michael B. Jordan love Winnipeg?

After a slight pause – Jordan says, "I don't not love Winnipeg."

That was enough for Tourism Winnipeg, which joked on Twitter saying, "Thanks for providing us with our next tourism campaign slogan!"

New York may have "I ❤️ NY" but now Winnipeg has "I don't NOT ❤️ Winnipeg"



cc: @jimmykimmel #Kimmel pic.twitter.com/JogBgTOFgP — Tourism Winnipeg (@TourismWPG) March 1, 2023

Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham said he appreciated Jordan's mention of the city.

"Also, I don't not love the Creed series," he told CTV News.

It is not the first time Winnipeg has been in the Hollywood spotlight.

Edi Patterson and Bob Odenkirk, while on The Late Late Show with James Corden in March 2022, quipped about their recent visit to the city.

"I will look at my iPhone and it will say -28, and then you go to feels like and your iPhone will say -40. And you’re just like throw your phone through a window,” Patterson told Corden.

The city even got a shout out on Marvel's She-Hulk when a character who awkwardly revealed he had a lifetime ban from the city.

Jordan is set to make his directorial debut in the third instalment in the Creed movies, which is set to be released on Friday.