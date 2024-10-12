'This is something special': Tec Voc Hornets taking Winnipeg high school football league by storm
When the Tec Voc Hornets returned to the Winnipeg high school football landscape for the 2023 season after a three-year hiatus from the league, the program was starting from scratch.
Head Coach Ryan Karhut said they only had a couple of kids who had ever played football before, and the main goal was to get students excited about the game.
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
- Sign up now for daily CTV News Winnipeg newsletters
"We had a very diverse group of students at our school, and they all came out. It was a very fair representation of our student body, and they fell in love with it. It was unbelievable," said Karhut.
Going into that first season, Karhut said he and his coaching staff didn't know what to expect. The season was focused on teaching the game and developing the kids.
The gameplan worked as the Hornets made the playoffs, ultimately losing in their second-round matchup.
"The emotion in the locker room after, I was like, 'Oh, this is something special,'" said Karhut. "They care a lot about the sport. They care about playing for each other."
Move to the 2024 season, Karhut said the returning players put in the time and effort in the offseason and it's now paying off on the field.
Tec Voc has started 6-0 – leading the AAA division as the only undefeated team.
"This year, it's felt like we've had such a strong culture and such a strong group of returning players."
One of those players is Grade 12 defensive back Trenton Bourassa. He said the team has really come together on and off the field, encouraging each other to get better.
"The Grade 11s from last year going into Grade 12 this year, we all knew that we had to take a big step up and really dial in for our younger guys," said Bourassa.
On the field, Bourassa has been leading the way for the Hornets as one of the best in the division. In the locker room, he and other players have been trying to be role models for their younger teammates.
"There's a point where you're looking up to people too and then you got to take that responsibility, be that leader."
Vince Cruz is also back for his Grade 12 season. The defensive back had never played football until 2023, but Karhut said he has become one of the team's top players.
He didn't know what to expect when he joined the team, but he has loved everything football has had to offer.
"It's a great sport, it's very therapeutic," said Cruz. "(I've) been having a great time because that's where you get to meet new people, learn new skills, new strategies."
Like Bourassa, Cruz said the leadership aspect of the game has been just as important as developing skill on the field.
"Helping out new players onto the team that want to join the sport. Maybe they need some help or need some motivation to get them up and going."
Although they have seen much success this season, the team doesn't want to get too ahead of themselves, focusing on each weekly game.
"We just keep on riding this wave. Take it week by week. We just like to think that we're fresh 0-0 and it's one week. We got one game to play, we got to win. (Then) we're on to the next week. We just keep on doing that same mindset every week," said Bourassa.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Prime minister faces mounting pressure to step aside from inside caucus
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will face mounting pressure from his caucus this week to step down from the leadership of the Liberal party.
Bloc won't hold Liberals 'hostage' over seniors' benefits: cabinet minister
Liberal cabinet minister Steven Guilbeault says the Liberals will not be 'held hostage' by the Bloc Quebecois' demand to expand Old Age Security to more seniors.
Government spending on flights for Canadians fleeing the Middle East unpopular, Nanos survey finds
Amid escalating violence in the Middle East, a majority of surveyed Canadians say they don't believe the costs associated with Canadians fleeing the region should be funded solely by the government.
How psilocybin, the psychedelic in mushrooms, may rewire the brain to ease depression, anxiety and more
Small clinical trials have shown that one or two doses of psilocybin, given in a therapeutic setting, can make dramatic and long-lasting changes in people suffering from treatment-resistant major depressive disorder, which typically does not respond to traditional antidepressants.
When Europe's railroad dining cars were the height of luxury
The Orient Express' opulent passenger experience was later immortalized in popular culture by authors like Graham Greene and Agatha Christie. But dining on the move was very much a triumph of logistics and engineering.
Police identify Toronto victim of alleged serial killer
Toronto police have identified the woman who was allegedly killed by a suspected serial killer earlier this month.
Missing father, kids spotted in New Zealand wilderness 3 years after disappearance: police
A New Zealand man who disappeared with his three children in 2021 was spotted on a farm along the country's northwest coast, police say.
No jail time for man who fatally stabbed senior in Vancouver
A man who stabbed a senior to death in Vancouver's Biltmore Hotel building in 2020 has been given a conditional sentence for the killing, meaning he will not serve any jail time if he remains on good behaviour in the community.
B.C. billionaire posts third large sign criticizing NDP ahead of the election
British Columbia billionaire Chip Wilson has put up yet another billboard message to voters, his third post outside his multimillion-dollar mansion in NDP Leader David Eby's own riding.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Riders one win away from securing home playoff game
There is a lot on the line in Saturday’s matchup between the Saskatchewan Roughriders and BC Lions as a Rider win will secure them a home playoff game.
-
Here's a complete candidate list for Regina's upcoming civic, school board elections
Regina will vote for a new mayor, city council and public and separate school board trustees on Nov. 13.
-
Saskatchewan NDP releases $3.65 billion campaign platform
The Saskatchewan New Democratic Party laid out its platform on Friday, ahead of the Oct. 28 provincial election.
Saskatoon
-
Leading Sask. provincial parties share plans to address homelessness crisis
The leaders of Saskatchewan’s two major political parties are sharing their plans to tackle the growing homelessness crisis.
-
Saskatchewan NDP releases $3.65 billion campaign platform
The Saskatchewan New Democratic Party laid out its platform on Friday, ahead of the Oct. 28 provincial election.
-
Sask. woman develops app to help people lend and borrow personal items
A Prince Albert woman has developed an app that allows people to lend and borrow items from each other.
Edmonton
-
'Nobody deserves that': Mother wants answers after son's body found in police impound lot
A week ago today, Lita Pawliw was on the receiving end of a phone call no mother ever wants to get.
-
Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi takes 'necessary' legal action against 3 people
Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi is taking legal action against three people he alleges spread inflammatory and libelous allegations about him.
-
Bathroom bans, pronouns, gender-affirming care among policies to be debated by Alberta UCP
Alberta's United Conservative Party members will soon debate 35 policy resolutions that include banning transgender people from women's washrooms, prohibiting non-binary gender identifiers on government documents, and ensuring trans medical treatments are not publicly funded.
Calgary
-
Man suffers multiple traumatic injuries after hit-and-run in Pineridge back alley
Police are looking for a driver involved in a hit-and-run in the northeast Calgary community of Pineridge that sent a man to hospital in serious condition.
-
Calgary Public Library locations closing due to cybersecurity breach
Calgary Public Library (CPL) locations will be closing early on Friday following a cyber attack.
-
Street-level or elevated tracks? Province reviewing options for Calgary's Green Line
As work on the Green Line gets ready to roll again, the biggest question about the LRT project continues to be about its route through Calgary's downtown.
Toronto
-
Prime minister faces mounting pressure to step aside from inside caucus
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will face mounting pressure from his caucus this week to step down from the leadership of the Liberal party.
-
Stolen vehicle crashes into two homes in North York, police say
Toronto police are investigating after a reported stolen vehicle hit two homes in North York Friday evening.
-
Toronto mother acquitted in death of disabled daughter launches $10.5-million lawsuit against police, city
Cindy Ali, the Toronto mother who was acquitted in the 2011 death of her 16-year-old daughter Cynara after serving more than four years in prison, is suing Toronto police and the city for more than $10 million.
Ottawa
-
Temporary LaSalle Causeway bridge to close Tuesday to create access for marine traffic in Kingston, Ont.
The temporary LaSalle Causeway bridge in Kingston, Ont. will be fully closed on Tuesday to create temporary access for marine traffic, according to Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC).
-
$90K worth of jewelry stolen from Manotick store, owner says
A Manotick business has been left stunned as thieves made off with $90,000 worth of jewelry.
-
Ottawa police investigating suspicious incident targeting children in Orleans
The Ottawa Police Service is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect involved in an alleged "possible" attempt to abduct a group of children in the Orleans area last weekend.
Montreal
-
After wave of teen arrests tied to organized crime, experts say it's 'nothing new'
Parents of Quebec teenagers are worried that high schools are becoming "recruitment grounds" after police arrested a dozen teens it believes have ties to organized crime. But experts say it's nothing new and better prevention measures are needed.
-
Two men aged 18 and 20 arrested after deadly fire in Old Montreal
Montreal police have arrested two young adults in connection with the deadly fire in Old Montreal last week that killed a mother and her young daughter.
-
Longueuil woman charged after 10-year-old boy scalded with boiling water
A woman from Montreal's South Shore appeared in court on Friday on charges of aggravated assault after allegedly scalding a 10-year-old boy with boiling water more than one week ago.
Atlantic
-
EXCLUSIVE: 'We were privileged to be friends with our sister': Family mourns murdered N.S. woman
More than a month after the murder of Nova Scotia woman Esther Jones, her family continues to grapple with the loss.
-
Thanksgiving weekend both wet and windy for the Maritimes
It's not the most auspicious Thanksgiving weather for the Maritimes as a series of low pressure systems and weather fronts move through the region bringing inclement weather.
-
Picture perfect pumpkins: Hantsport, N.S., woman’s designs delight, raise money for Alzheimer’s research
Since 2021, Cathy Dunbar has raised thousands for the Alzheimer Society of Nova Scotia with her sculpted pumpkins sold outside Stirling’s Farm Market in Greenwich, N.S.
Vancouver
-
BC Conservative candidate under fire for comments about First Nations
With just over a week to go until election day, another BC Conservative candidate is coming under fire. This time, for comments about First Nations communities.
-
SOGI 123 reduces bullying, discrimination, UBC researchers say
New research is showing the positive impact SOGI 123 or sexual orientation and gender identity resources are having in schools across British Columbia.
-
Here’s why we are seeing the Northern Lights in Greater Vancouver
Greater Vancouver hosting multiple Northern Lights displays is part of a "very natural cycle", says UBC professor.
Vancouver Island
-
BC Conservative candidate under fire for comments about First Nations
With just over a week to go until election day, another BC Conservative candidate is coming under fire. This time, for comments about First Nations communities.
-
Rustad stands by B.C. Conservative candidates under fire, says voters can judge them
B.C. Conservatives Leader John Rustad says it will be up to voters to judge his party's candidates as he stood by a pair whose remarks on Indigenous and Muslim people drew condemnation from election rivals and other critics.
-
'It's beautiful': B.C. man invites strangers into his home for Thanksgiving dinner
James Taylor never expected to be walking home with a bag full of groceries he didn't buy.
Kelowna
-
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
-
B.C. man gets prison sentence, fine for using fake names to buy guns in the U.S.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
-
2nd-degree murder charge laid nearly 2 years after Kelowna stabbing
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.
N.L.
-
'Crack houses' across rural Newfoundland? RCMP has no reports supporting MP's claim
A Conservative MP from Newfoundland and Labrador says some small towns in his rural riding are overrun with crime, but police say they haven't received reports to that effect.
-
Self-identifying Indigenous group got $74M in federal cash, Inuit leader wants change
As millions in federal funding flow into a Labrador group whose claims of Inuit identity have been rejected by Indigenous organizations across Canada, a national Inuit leader worries the Liberal government is putting the rights of Indigenous Peoples at risk.
-
Marathon goat: Animal runner wins hearts and a medal after crashing Newfoundland race
He may not have logged the fastest time or even gone the full distance, but residents of a Newfoundland town agree the goat who unexpectedly joined the local weekend half marathon was the event's undisputed champion.
Northern Ontario
-
On Thanksgiving weekend, police remind drivers to keep their eyes on the road
Even on an average day, the intersection of Highway 17 at Highway 6 near Espanola is busy, but it’s especially steady on a Friday before a long weekend.
-
Prime minister faces mounting pressure to step aside from inside caucus
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will face mounting pressure from his caucus this week to step down from the leadership of the Liberal party.
-
Bloc won't hold Liberals 'hostage' over seniors' benefits: cabinet minister
Liberal cabinet minister Steven Guilbeault says the Liberals will not be 'held hostage' by the Bloc Quebecois' demand to expand Old Age Security to more seniors.
Barrie
-
Victim dies of injuries after armed robbery at gas station
Police say the victim of an armed robbery shooting at a gas station has since died of his injuries, and the suspect remains at large.
-
Man arrested after vehicle stolen in Midland
A Christian Island man is facing multiple charges in connection to the left of a vehicle in Midland.
-
Family of 6 loses everything in house explosion
A family of six has lost all their personal belongings after their house was destroyed by an explosion on the eve of the Thanksgiving Day long weekend.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest kicks off
Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest has officially begun! Here's what happened during Friday's big Bavarian celebration at Willkommen Platz.
-
Northern Lights put on another dazzling display in southern Ontario
The Northern Lights put on another spectacular show on Thursday night, with shades of blue, pink and green rippling across the night sky.
-
Kitchener, Ont. native Steven Lorentz scores first goal for Leafs
Kitchener, Ont. native Steven Lorentz scored his first goal for the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night.
London
-
CTV News London’s top stories from this week
In case you missed it, CTV News London has gathered all of the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.
-
What’s open and closed on Thanksgiving in London
If you’re getting together with friends and family this long weekend, there are some things to keep in mind. Many offices, stores and businesses will be closed to mark the holiday. Here's what to know about what is open this Monday:
-
How London’s newest affordable housing looks to avoid past mistakes
The first tenants are moving into a London’s newest affordable apartment building at 345 Sylvan St. in Old South, and the building’s operator is assuring neighbours that mistakes made a couple years ago at a nearby building will not be repeated.