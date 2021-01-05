WINNIPEG -- One of the longer-tenured members of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers is returning to the team in the upcoming season.

The team announced on Tuesday that offensive lineman Stanley Bryant has signed a one-year deal with the team for the 2021 season, one month before he would become a free agent.

“This is where I want to be,” Bryant said during a teleconference on Tuesday. “Unfortunately, last season we didn’t get a chance to play because of the pandemic, so right now I’m looking forward to getting back out there with my guys, with my teammates, and play the game of football we’ve all been missing.”

Bryant, a 10-year-veteran with the CFL, will be entering his sixth season with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. He spent his first five seasons with the Calgary Stampeders and has been named a CFL All-Star in 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, and 2019. He has won two Grey Cups, one with Calgary in 2014, and with Winnipeg in 2019.

With the Blue Bombers, he has started every game at left tackle since 2015 and was named the CFL’s Most Outstanding Linesman in 2017 and 2018.

Bryant, 35, says his body and mind feel great, and he is hoping to help the Blue Bombers repeat as Grey Cup champions. The 2020 CFL season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m still going to go out there and compete at a high-level and continue to do what I’ve been doing for the past few years, and help this team win ball games,” he said.

Bryant’s signing wasn’t the only one announced by the Blue Bombers on Tuesday.

The team signed receiver Nic Demski to a two-year deal. The 27-year-old Winnipegger finished the 2019 season with 44 receptions for 543 yards and three touchdowns in 17 games.

The 2021 CFL regular season is scheduled to begin June 10.