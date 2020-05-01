WINNIPEG -- Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, one non-profit has made adjustments to its initiative to get Winnipeggers out of their cars and onto their bikes.

The Green Action Centre has changed its annual ‘Bike to School Month’ into ‘Bike Everywhere Month.’

Sean Carlson, the group’s sustainable transportation coordinator, said there’s a lot less traffic right now, which means neighbourhoods are safer for kids to bike.

“It used to be that most kids would walk or bike to school,” Carlson said in a news release.

“Now it’s normal to drive them just a few blocks. This is an opportunity to make sure kids have the skills and confidence to get to school, run errands, and visit friends on their bikes when things go back to normal.”

The non-profit noted the province said it’s still safe to go outdoors with members of your own household, as long as you stay two metres away from others.

The City of Winnipeg also has designated bicycle and active transportation routes, where traffic is limited to one block.

Families and teachers can sign up for Bike Everywhere Month online.