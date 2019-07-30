

CTV News Winnipeg





A Winnipeg father and son, both named David Hunter, will share in a $2 million dollar lottery prize after the elder man descried to make good on a vow.

“We’ve always said that we’d share any prize over $100,” David Sr., said in a news release announcing his win in the Western 6/49 draw on July 17.

The winning ticket was a free play redeemed at a lottery kiosk inside a Real Canadian Superstore on Portage Avenue, the same location where David Sr. learned he had won.

“I went to buy my new tickets for the week, and I gave my old ones to the clerk to check,” he said. “I had no idea it was a winner, and then she said, ‘You won $2 million!’”

David Sr. said he didn’t have a visible reaction because he doesn’t excite easily.

“I think he was excited on the inside,” his son said.

Both men say they plan to use their prize to benefit their family, with the elder man mentioning saving and investment and the younger his children’s educations.