

Kayla Rosen, CTV Winnipeg





One candidate for councillor has come up with a creative solution after the Thompson election resulted in a tie – split the four-year term between the two men.

During the election on Oct. 24 Thompson was supposed to elect eight city councillors, but an issue arose when Andre Proulx and Chiew Chong each got 1,008 votes, tying for the eighth spot.

After seeing the tie, Chong told CTV Winnipeg that he came up with the idea that he and Proulx should split up the job and each work two years as councillor.

“I think it’s fair,” he said.

“He has ambition to help the city . I have ambition to help the city.”

Chong emphasizes that this is only a suggestion and he’s not trying to interfere with the legal way of deciding on an election tie.

“The law is the law,” he said.

The fate of Chong and Proulx and Thompson’s eighth councillor is now in the hands of a judge.