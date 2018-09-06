

CTV Winnipeg





The RCMP is investigating after the Thompson Humane Society was broken into early Thursday morning.

Police received a report of the break-in around 8 a.m. to the kennel on Nelson Road.

Officers were told suspects cut a hole into the chain link fence located behind the property, and three dogs were missing from the enclosure.

Police said two of the dogs have since been found and returned. One of the dogs remains missing.

Police said suspects entered the kennel area and made a mess, throwing around bowls, blankets and other items inside.

There was no damage reported to the building on site.