WINNIPEG -- RCMP is investigating after a man was arrested in Thompson, Man.

On April 23, RCMP was called around 3:25 p.m. to a home on Juniper Drive for reports that a man was pointing a firearm.

When officers arrived a 51-year-old man from Thompson was arrested.

RCMP executed a search warrant at the home and seized several firearms and ammunition.

The man is facing several charges including, pointing a firearm, careless use of a firearm, and unsafe storage of a firearm.

The charges against him have not been proven in court.