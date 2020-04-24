Thompson man facing several firearm charges following arrest
Published Friday, April 24, 2020 6:09PM CST
Source: Manitoba RCMP
WINNIPEG -- RCMP is investigating after a man was arrested in Thompson, Man.
On April 23, RCMP was called around 3:25 p.m. to a home on Juniper Drive for reports that a man was pointing a firearm.
When officers arrived a 51-year-old man from Thompson was arrested.
RCMP executed a search warrant at the home and seized several firearms and ammunition.
The man is facing several charges including, pointing a firearm, careless use of a firearm, and unsafe storage of a firearm.
The charges against him have not been proven in court.