Thompson RCMP concerned for safety of missing senior

Thompson RCMP are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 70-year-old woman.

Mounties said Magdalena Rzemislawska was last seen at a shelter on Churchill drive in Thompson around 9:45 a.m. on January 8.

She is described as 5 foot 6 inches tall with shoulder length grey hair, brown eyes and weighing 162 pounds.

She was wearing a dark blue jacket, camouflage pants and brown work boots.

RCMP said Rzemislawska does not any speak English but it is believed she speaks polish.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you’re asked to call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6911, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.