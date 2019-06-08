

CTV Winnipeg





Thompson RCMP are investigating two violent crimes over two days involving suspects as young as 15.

Police say they were called about a group of teenagers chasing a 14-year-old boy with machetes on Tuesday.

The victim wasn’t injured, according to a Friday news release.

A 15-year-old boy from Thompson, Man., was charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes on Wednesday, police say.

He was detained in custody.

Police are also looking for 17-year-old Keathen Caillou Bradburn, who is wanted on the same offences.

He is described as 5-foot-eight, 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Although the suspect is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, police say a judge has allowed them to share his identify because he may be dangerous.

Later Wednesday night, police say they charged a 16-year-old boy from Thompson in connection to the stabbing of a 23-year-old man from Oxford House, Man.

Police believe the victim and another male were walking on a path when two other males attacked them.

The victim was taken to hospital in Winnipeg with serious injuries and is in stable condition.

The suspect was arrested and charged on Thursday with armed robbery, aggravated assault, and possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose.

He has been remanded into custody.

RCMP are still searching for a second male suspect, who is wanted for aggravated assault, armed robbery, possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose and failure to comply with probation order.

Trinity Flett, 19, is described as 6-feet tall, 172 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He is believed to be in the Thompson area.