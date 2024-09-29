Thompson RCMP investigating after shots fired in 2 locations

RCMP in Thompson, Man., are investigating two shooting incidents that took place within an hour Saturday evening.

According to a news release, police first received a call about gunshots outside a home on Duke Place. When officers arrived, they found a bullet hole in a residence window. The person living at the home was unharmed.

Witnesses said they saw a man run away from the area.

Around 7:50 p.m., RCMP received a second report of gunshots near Brandon Crescent. Despite an extensive search, police were not able to identify or locate a suspect.

Investigators believe the two shootings were targeted and connected to an ongoing investigation involving a 21-year-old man from Waterloo, Ont. Tyrell Porter was previously involved in another shooting earlier this month, and is currently wanted on a warrant for multiple firearm offences.

Porter is believed to still be in the Thompson area and is considered armed and dangerous, RCMP said.

Those who see Porter are advised to avoid approaching him. Anyone with information is asked to call Thompson RCMP or Crime Stoppers.