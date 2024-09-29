Thompson RCMP investigating after shots fired in 2 locations
RCMP in Thompson, Man., are investigating two shooting incidents that took place within an hour Saturday evening.
According to a news release, police first received a call about gunshots outside a home on Duke Place. When officers arrived, they found a bullet hole in a residence window. The person living at the home was unharmed.
Witnesses said they saw a man run away from the area.
Around 7:50 p.m., RCMP received a second report of gunshots near Brandon Crescent. Despite an extensive search, police were not able to identify or locate a suspect.
Investigators believe the two shootings were targeted and connected to an ongoing investigation involving a 21-year-old man from Waterloo, Ont. Tyrell Porter was previously involved in another shooting earlier this month, and is currently wanted on a warrant for multiple firearm offences.
Porter is believed to still be in the Thompson area and is considered armed and dangerous, RCMP said.
Those who see Porter are advised to avoid approaching him. Anyone with information is asked to call Thompson RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Kris Kristofferson, singer-songwriter and actor, dies at 88
Kris Kristofferson, a Rhodes scholar with a deft writing style and rough charisma who became a country music superstar and A-list Hollywood actor, has died.
Trump escalates attacks on Harris' mental fitness and suggests she should be prosecuted
Republicans on Sunday sought to distance themselves from Donald Trump's latest insults of Democratic nominee Kamala Harris during a rambling weekend rally in Wisconsin in which he called her 'mentally disabled.'
Rustad wants B.C. Indigenous rights law repealed. Chief sees that as 40-year setback
British Columbia saw a rare unanimous vote in its legislature in October 2019, when members passed a law adopting the United Nations Declarations on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, setting out standards including free, prior and informed consent for actions affecting them.
After losing her first love to suicide, this Windsor woman wants people to know there is life after death
Two and a half years after losing her best friend and first love to suicide, Brooke Ford shared her story of grief and resilience at the CMHA Windsor-Essex Suicide Awareness Walk.
‘It's very unfair’: International students face uncertain future in Canada after rule change
Migrant groups are pushing the federal government to reverse its cap on international study permits and tightening post-graduate work permit qualifications, claiming it will leave many students 'in limbo.'
John Ashton, 'Beverly Hills Cop' actor, dies at 76
John Ashton, the veteran character actor who memorably played the gruff but lovable police detective John Taggart in the 'Beverly Hills Cop' films, has died. He was 76.
Witnesses report first Israeli airstrike in central Beirut in nearly a year of conflict
Witnesses on Monday reported the first Israeli airstrike in central Beirut in nearly a year of conflict, hours after Israel struck targets across Lebanon and killed dozens of people over the weekend.
opinion How to make the most out of your TFSA
The Tax-Free Savings Account can be a powerful savings tool and investment vehicle. Financial contributor Christopher Liew explains how they work and how to take full advantage of them so you can reach your financial goals faster.
A fire at a Georgia chemical plant is forcing evacuations and road closures
A fire at a Georgia chemical plant apparently caused by a sprinkler head malfunction Sunday morning is forcing evacuations and road closures in the area, according to Rockdale County officials.
Regina
-
Here's what's happening for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Regina
The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation takes place on Sept. 30 every year and is meant to recognize residential school survivors and their families.
-
Residents gather for annual Scarecrow Festival in Lumsden, Sask.
The Town of Lumsden held their ninth annual Scarecrow festival Saturday.
-
Roughriders down Redblacks 29-16 to vault over Lions in CFL's West Division
The Saskatchewan Roughriders moved into second place in the CFL's West Division with a 29-16 victory over the Ottawa Redblacks on Saturday.
Saskatoon
-
Loon Lake church destroyed in fire, Sask. RCMP investigating cause
RCMP are seeking tips after a church on Main Street in Loon Lake burned to the ground.
-
Man arrested following two stabbings in Saskatoon
Saskatoon Police Service has arrested a suspect in connection with two separate stabbing incidents that occurred earlier this month.
-
Minister of Health invites healthcare provider unions to join nursing task force
Minister of Health Everett Hindley wrote to healthcare provider unions on Friday inviting them to join a nursing task force, something the government previously said no to.
Edmonton
-
Serious crash closes Highway 795 near Calmar
A person is in critical condition after a serious crash that closed down Highway 795 south of Calmar on Sunday.
-
How a northern Alberta woman turned tragedy into life-saving advocacy, earning an Order of Excellence
Kim Ruether lifted her son's eyelid and saw his still, dilated pupil staring at the ceiling as he lay on a stretcher in a northwestern Alberta hospital hallway a decade ago. She says she didn't need a doctor to tell her the boy was dead.
-
Aging rural roads in need of investment now to prevent future costs, closures: report
Thousands of kilometres of rural roads and highways in Alberta are nearing the end of their useful lives, and new research says the province is quickly running out of time to make the repairs needed to preserve them.
Calgary
-
2 people found dead in Calgary home; homicide unit investigating
The Calgary police homicide unit is investigating after two people were found dead in a home in the community of Penbrooke Meadows.
-
Calgarians rally in support of Lebanon as conflict escalates in the region
Calgarians gathered for a rally on Sunday in support of the people of Lebanon as conflict between Israel and Hezbollah continues to escalate in the region.
-
Child injured in coyote attack in northwest Calgary
A child was sent to hospital after being attacked by a coyote in northwest Calgary.
Toronto
-
Woman fatally stabbed in Scarborough home; man arrested
A woman is dead after being stabbed in a home in Scarborough Sunday afternoon.
-
New owners of Toronto's beloved 'Leslieville dollhouse' give back
A large crowd of people hoping to collect a piece of Toronto history gathered outside the ;Leslieville dollhouse' Sunday, as the new owners of the beloved east-end home gave away the dolls, toys, knick-knacks, and teddy bears that covered the property.
-
Group rallies to reopen Ontario Science Centre
A grassroots organization is calling on the provincial government to reopen the Ontario Science Centre after it was abruptly closed in June following the discovery of structural issues in the building.
Ottawa
-
What's open and closed in Ottawa on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
The federal holiday on Sept. 30 will bring some schedule changes in Ottawa as Canada marks the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
-
Gatineau man stabbed following dispute, police looking for suspect
A 23-year-old man sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries following a dispute with another man Saturday night at a bar in Gatineau, Que., police say.
-
Teen transported to hospital after apartment fire near Mooney's Bay
A teenager was transported to hospital following a fire inside an apartment building in Ottawa's south end on Sunday afternoon.
Montreal
-
2 dead after head-on collision in Candiac
Provincial police (SQ) say a head-on crash on Highway 30 in Candiac has left two people dead.
-
'Programming error' results in accidental sale on Quebec liquor products
The provincial Crown corporation in charge of liquor sales in Quebec says a computer issue resulted in all its products being temporarily listed at 30 per cent off on its website.
-
Chinatown exhibit celebrates community and heritage
Sandy Yep's roots dig deep in Chinatown. His family planted themselves in the neighbourhood in 1895, and four generations later, he was raised in its vibrancy. "When I was growing up, you would hear mahjong being played, you would hear voices of families laughing and running," Yep said. His ties to Chinatown are framed in several photos displayed in an outdoor exhibit in the heart of the neighbourhood.
Atlantic
-
Women entrepreneurs front and centre at Fredericton 'pop-up shop' showcase
Women entrepreneurs from across New Brunswick were front and centre at a ‘pop-up shop’ showcase on Sunday.
-
Labrador residents say 'inhumane' food prices force families to go hungry
A mother in a community where the cost of living is one of the highest in the country says grocery prices are 'inhumane' and retailers are putting profits ahead of people’s basic human right to food.
-
Honouring our roots: East Coast Ukrainian Festival returns to Halifax
The East Coast Ukrainian Festival kicked off at Pier 21 in Halifax on Saturday, celebrating Ukrainian culture and traditions.
Vancouver
-
BC NDP promises 'middle-class tax cut' if elected
BC NDP Leader David Eby promised Sunday that his party will – if elected – deliver a tax cut that will put money back into the pockets of people in the province who are struggling with the rising cost of living.
-
-
Fall brings 'tragic surge' in injuries, deaths of birds due to window strikes: B.C. rescue
As the weather cools and birds migrate to warmer climates, a wildlife rescue in B.C. has seen a "tragic surge" in animals hurt or killed after flying into windows.
Vancouver Island
-
-
-
Man arrested after suspicious death in Vancouver Island First Nation: RCMP
A man was found dead in a home in the Ditidaht First Nation on Vancouver Island Saturday morning, prompting local council to ask residents to shelter in place.
Kelowna
-
Vernon home receives 'significant damage' in early morning fire
Fire crews in Vernon, B.C., responded to a large house fire early Saturday morning.
-
'Don't know where the animals came from': Runaway pigs rounded up in West Kelowna, B.C.
A pair of runaway pigs are in the custody of an animal sanctuary in the Okanagan after evading police and volunteers for hours earlier this week.
-
Video shows historic bridge in Kamloops, B.C., collapsing after fire
The Red Bridge, a historic landmark in Kamloops, B.C., was completely destroyed by fire early Thursday morning.
N.L.
-
-
Small English soccer team has huge year, thanks in part to Newfoundland and Labrador
A soccer game in England on Tuesday night drove a spike in online traffic across the Atlantic to a website launched by the Newfoundland and Labrador government.
-
Luck of the draw: N.L. ads to be featured in match against football giants Chelsea
Newfoundland and Labrador sponsored a minor football team in England, now they’re about to play one of the biggest clubs in European soccer.
Northern Ontario
-
Still missing: Melanie Ethier
Ontario Provincial Police remind the public that ‘a case is never closed until it is solved,’ while highlighting the force's continued investigation of the 1996 disappearance of Melanie Ethier.
-
Bloc pension demands at odds with Liberal political strategy, economic plans
The government has just weeks to decide if it will meet the $16-billion demand from the Bloc Québécois to stave off an election for a few more months, but the stipulation may be at odds with the political and fiscal plans of the Liberals.
-
'I think he needs to go serve a few more meals': Ottawa Mission CEO fires back at Ford encampment comments
The CEO of the Ottawa Mission is responding to controversial comments made this week by Premier Doug Ford about those living in homeless encampments that received swift blowback from advocates.
Barrie
-
Pedestrian dies in collision with OPP cruiser
A pedestrian has died after reportedly getting struck by an OPP cruiser in Bala early Sunday morning.
-
Police officer injured while arresting suspect
A Barrie police officer suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries while arresting a suspect Sunday afternoon.
-
OPP warns about new 'violent extortion message' sent via email
Members of the Southern Georgian Bay OPP and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC) are sounding the alarm on a rising number of online and phone scams targeting residents.
Kitchener
-
Ghost Ride celebrates life of beloved Guelph advocate
People in Guelph may notice a new addition at the entrance to Franchetto Park in Guelph.
-
Crash sends Woolwich Township teen to hospital with serious injuries
A young motorcyclist has been taken to an out-of-region hospital after a single vehicle crash in Woolwich Township.
-
Group rallies to reopen Ontario Science Centre
A grassroots organization is calling on the provincial government to reopen the Ontario Science Centre after it was abruptly closed in June following the discovery of structural issues in the building.
London
-
Serious car and motorcycle crash closes Oxford Street for hours
A crash between a car and motorcycle closed a portion of Oxford St. in downtown London for several hours on Sunday.
-
'Loving life and looking forward'; Olympic medalist Alysha Newman ready to jump to new heights
On Saturday night at her parents’ home in Delaware, Ont. the Olympic bronze medallist in pole vault welcomed everyone who played a role in getting her to the podium in Paris.
-
What's open and closed on Monday, September 30 for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
The fourth annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Canada is on Monday, Sept. 30.