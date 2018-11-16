Featured
Thompson RCMP locate missing teen
Thompson RCMP safely located Anika Thomas Friday, Nov. 16. (File image)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Friday, November 16, 2018 10:52AM CST
Last Updated Friday, November 16, 2018 3:18PM CST
UPDATE: Thompson RCMP say Anika Thomas was safely located Friday afternoon.
EARLIER: Thompson RCMP is requesting help from the public in locating a missing teen.
Police said Anika Thomas, 16, was reported missing on Nov. 8 at 11 p.m.
Thomas was last seen at RD Parker Collegiate in Thompson at 4:15 p.m. that same day.
Police said Thomas is six feet, 120 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.
She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black jacket, and black shoes.
Anyone with information about Thomas’ whereabouts is asked to call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6911 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.