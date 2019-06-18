

The Canadian Press





An RCMP officer in Manitoba has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter, criminal negligence and other charges stemming from an on-duty shooting following a vehicle chase.

Steven Campbell was behind the wheel of a Jeep with four passengers in 2015 when Const. Abram Letkeman tried to pull him over for erratic driving and a chase ensued.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba said at the time that after the Jeep came to a stop, it suddenly accelerated and struck Letkeman, prompting him to fire his gun.

Campbell's girlfriend, Lori Flett, testified yesterday Campbell wasn't holding the steering wheel when the shots came through the windshield.