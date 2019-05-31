

CTV Winnipeg





RCMP in Thompson are seeking the public’s help as they investigate three stabbing incidents and another attack within a four hour period early Thursday morning.

Mounties responded to a call at 2:45 a.m. Thursday where they said they found a 24-year-old man suffering from a stab wound caused by at least two teenage boys.

Later that morning, just after 3:30 a.m., RCMP responded to a report of a 48-year-old man suffering from a stab wound at the Thompson homeless shelter.

Officers believe he was also stabbed by two teenagers.

He was taken to the Thompson hospital with serious injuries and subsequently sent to Winnipeg for further treatment, according to the RCMP. He’s currently in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

Just before 5:30 a.m. Thompson RCMP were called to an apartment complex where they said they found a 27-year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Police said he was walking on a trial nearby when he was attacked by a group of teenagers and stabbed multiple times.

He was taken to the Thompson hospital with serious injuries and subsequently sent to Winnipeg for further treatment, according to the RCMP.

During the same time period, a security guard at a hotel in Thompson and man were walking in Deerwood Park where they were attacked by a group of teenagers, according to Mounties. RCMP said the security guard reported he saw they were armed with knives.

Insp. Brian Edmonds of the Thompson RCMP said the officers are determined to find those involved.

“These are very serious incidents and our investigators are determined to find those responsible for these senseless acts of violence,” he said.

Anyone with information that can help the investigation is asked to contact Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.