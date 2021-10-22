Thompson RCMP search for missing teen

THOMPSON -

Police in Thompson are asking the public for help finding a 15-year-old female who was last seen Tuesday.

Friday night, Thompson RCMP said police and family are concerned for the well-being of 15-year-old Suvanna Bonner.

They said Bonner was last seen in downtown Thompson on Oct. 19.

She is described as 5’8” and approximately 140 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6911, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com.