

CTV Winnipeg





Thompson RCMP took their air services plane to Tadoule Lake, Man., Sunday to respond to a firearm incident in the isolated community.

Mounties said they were told around 5:30 p.m. a suspect was pointing a gun in the community and that he may be barricaded inside a home.

Tadoule Lake is 330 kilometres north of Thompson, Man., and because it’s so isolated, officers aren’t stationed in the community full-time.

RCMP arrived by plane at about 9 p.m. later that evening, but couldn’t find the suspect at the home.

At noon the next day, Matthew Cutlip, 19, of Tadoule Lake was arrested following an extensive search of the area.

Cutlip was taken to Thompson and was charged with pointing a firearm, careless use of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

RCMP continue to investigate.

CTV News has not yet confirmed whether anyone was hurt in the incident.