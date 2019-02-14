

The only public pool in Thompson, Man., has been ordered closed immediately and permanently over critical safety issues with the facility’s infrastructure.

The decision to close the Norplex Pool was made by city council on the advice of administration Wednesday night after an engineering review revealed imminent risks to employees and the public.

In their report, the City of Thompson’s engineering team pointed out a number of urgent infrastructure issues including serious structural problems with changing room ceilings and the water slide support beams, electrical vulnerabilities in change rooms and other parts of the facility, and urgent ventilation issues.

Norplex Pool requires significant, expensive repairs, so development of a new pool facility is officially underway.

According to a release from the City of Thompson, all pool staff will be offered new jobs.

Pool users who bought monthly passes or swimming lessons will get refunds within 30 days.