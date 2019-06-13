

Rachel Bergen, CTV Winnipeg





People living in Thompson, Man., are looking out for each other following a violent crime wave in the northern Manitoba hub.

Holly Gossfeld started the Facebook group “North of 55 Patrol” in early May to try to garner interest in a patrol group.

Then on May 30 three people were stabbed within a four hour period, according to RCMP.

Just a few days later, Mounties in Thompson reported three more violent incidents involving knives, including two stabbings.

Since then, the patrol group organized three street patrols with various members, and offered safe rides for people who can’t afford to take taxis but are afraid to go out alone.

“We’re here to help. We just want our town to be safe to walk down the street,” Gossfeld said. “I’m so tired to waking up to all these incidents on Thompson.”

Gossfeld said she’s motivated to put in all this unpaid work because she’s been touched by crime.

“Lots of my family is affected by street violence and lots of my friends. My friend lost her partner,” she said. “This is happening all over Thompson.”

North of 55 Patrol isn’t the only group.

Jeremy Linklater started a patrol group called Wolf Clan, along with the “Thompson Concerned Citizens” Facebook group six years ago when there were a number of arsons.

He said every summer there’s a different kind of crime wave.

“Last year there were a bunch of bikes being stolen and now it’s all stabbings,” he explained.

This year, he said the group of seven people are going out more because of these violent crimes.

“We usually go out about four or five times a week. One time we went out for 11 days straight because of the violence,” he said.

Linklater said his motivation to patrol stems from a feeling of duty to his hometown.

“I just do this to help my community out. I was born and raised here and want to give the RCMP a hand,” he said, adding he calls the RCMP detachment in Thompson whenever he witnesses a crime.

Gossfeld adds, “I’m doing it for my heart. I want people to feel safe. We’re trying to be role models for youth.”