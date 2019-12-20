WINNIPEG -- Thousands of people filled Bell MTS Place Friday morning to attend the funeral of fallen RCMP Const. Allen Poapst.

According to the RCMP nearly 3,000 people were in attendance for the ceremony.

Members of the RCMP, and several other police agencies from across the country, as well as south of the border, were in Winnipeg Friday to pay their respects.

Allan’s younger brother Greg Poapst was one of the family members to read a eulogy Friday morning. He said he saw Allan’s name everywhere and realized this was so much more than a family losing a loved one.

“Seeing his name everywhere made me shake from sadness and anger, but more importantly allowed the numbness to thaw,” said Greg. “My family realized we had to share his passing and share the grief of an entire community, it was not ours alone.”

“I’ve seen and read about first responders dying on the job. I thought I could understand the unexplainable shock and sympathy expressed for all of those cases. Now having it happen in the community I grew up in and still love, and having it happen to my older brother, has made me understand those expressions of grief in a way I wished I never had.”

Greg said his other brother was a handful growing up and was someone who challenged authority, adding if you ever wanted a good story about Allan to just sit down with his mom and pour her a glass of wine.

At the age of 36, Allan told Greg he was going to change careers to become an RCMP officer.

Greg said everyone could tell Allan was proud to be a Mountie.

Greg added, not only was Allan proud of this, he was proud to be a father and loved his family deeply.

Allan had three daughters, and Greg said he wasn’t sure his older brother knew what he was getting into, having all girls.

“He was into tools, sports, cars, which at one time you would be looking for a son to do those things with, but he seemed utterly infatuated.”

Greg said he and Allan weren’t very close growing up because there was an age difference, but they always bonded over sports and both shared a love for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and the Winnipeg Jets.

A PROTECTOR

Allan’s Uncle Rob, who also spoke during the eulogy, mentioned how without even knowing it, Allan was always the one looking over the family and being the protector.

He said while going over stories this past week he finally realized how much Allan looked out for the family and took care of everyone, and it made sense why he chose to become an RCMP officer.

RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki said losing one of their own hurts and she appreciates everyone who has reached out sharing their condolences.

Lucki mentioned that Allan was a great leader and was always able to bring people together.

Throughout the ceremony, several songs were played, including Amazing Grace on the bagpipes.

Ahead of Friday’s funeral service members of law enforcement, military and emergency personnel took part in a procession.

Poapst, a father of three, died in a crash on the Perimeter Highway on Friday, Dec. 13, when his vehicle was hit by a truck that had crossed the median.