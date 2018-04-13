Jets fandemonium blanketed downtown Winnipeg again Friday night as the Jets beat the Minnesota Wild in game two of the first round of the NHL playoffs.

“We’re going to pull the sweep off. Four games straight. We’re going for it,” said Curtis Stewart, a hardcore jets fan who dressed in a white full-body suit tagged with Jets logos.

On Friday, the whiteout street party expanded to block off Donald Street from Portage Ave. to St. Mary Ave, and included a family-friendly, no-alcohol zone near the Millennium Library.

“Hockey is in our blood and it’s a great way to spend time with my little girl,” said Simon Smith who was at the whiteout party with his young daughter.

There was also an obvious increased level of security. Multiple large trucks were set up to act as a barricade about a block away from several entrances to the party. Police and security were very visible on the ground and police were also seen surveying the crowd atop the roofs of nearby buildings.

“It’s a precautionary thing and it’s just a way to make sure everyone feels safe,” said Matt Schaubroeck, a spokesperson for Economic Development Winnipeg, the organizer of the whiteout street party. “Safety of course is a big concern for us.”

Currently, the whiteout street parties are only planned to take place during Jets playoff home games. When asked if Economic Development Winnipeg might also host parties when the Jets play away, Schaubroeck said they’re not looking at that possibility yet but nothing is off the table.