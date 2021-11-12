Thousands of Manitobans calling CAA for service during snowstorm

WINNIPEG -

CAA received thousands of calls from Manitobans on Thursday as the province was hit with heavy snow and strong winds.

According to the association, it serviced 4,490 calls across Manitoba on Thursday. Then from midnight to 6:30 a.m. on Friday, it received 77 calls.

CAA is asking its members who are safe at home, but in need of service, to be patient as its services people on the roads.

The Winnipeg Police Service is reminding drivers to slow down and leave lots of following distance on the roads.