Thousands of tows and tickets issued during Winnipeg's first snow clearing
The City of Winnipeg has towed thousands of cars and issued hundreds of tickets during the annual snow route parking ban this year.
The city held its first residential snow plow of the season between Dec. 30 and Jan. 2. Over that period, it issued more than 2,900 tickets and towed over 13,000 vehicles.
A breakdown by ward shows the most tickets were issued in Daniel McIntyre while the fewest were handed out in St. James.
Vehicles were towed in Transcona more than anywhere else in the city.
The ward with the fewest amount of tows was Old Kildonan.
CURRENT CLEARING OPERATION
The city started its latest major snow clearing operation on Jan. 8.
The city said it has received 558 requests for service related to snow clearing and ice control since it started.
Snow clearing in Winnipeg is done on a priority system, which begins with regional streets or major routes and their adjacent sidewalks and transportation paths. After the top priority areas, the city clears bus routes, collector streets, adjacent sidewalks, and active transportation paths.
The city noted that it undertakes ice control activities, such as salting and sanding, as required.
Winnipeg's annual snow route parking ban is currently in effect and will remain in place until Feb. 28, 2022.
-With files from CTV's Kayla Rosen
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada's vaccine mandate for cross-border truckers is now in effect
Industry experts and leaders remain concerned about the country's supply chain as the federal government's new vaccine mandate for cross-border truckers comes into effect.
Alexa McDonough, political trailblazer and former NDP leader, dies at 77
Former federal NDP leader Alexa McDonough, a political trailblazer who paved the way for women in politics, died Saturday in Halifax at the age of 77.
DEVELOPING | Tsunami advisory issued for B.C. after volcanic eruption near Tonga
A tsunami advisory has been issued for parts of the B.C. coast after an underwater volcano near Tonga erupted on Saturday, sending large waves crashing across the shore of the South Pacific islands and flooding the country's capital.
Russia-Ukraine tensions: What should Canada do?
Canada can and should be more engaged in de-escalation efforts at the Ukraine border where Russia is amassing troops but must focus on its diplomatic strengths, says national security experts.
These are the most in-demand skills for Canadian job-seekers
As the job market continues to evolve amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a new report suggests that employers are looking for candidates with skills that weren't as relevant prior to 2020, including virtual customer service experience and skills in safety management.
Expect more worrisome variants after Omicron, scientists say
Get ready to learn more Greek letters. Scientists warn that Omicron's whirlwind advance practically ensures it won't be the last version of the coronavirus to worry the world.
Celine Dion cancels North American tour dates over health issue
Celine Dion has cancelled the remaining shows in the North American leg of her 'Courage World Tour' as she continues to recover from a recent health issue.
Ontario hits record with nearly 4,000 people hospitalized with COVID-19
Ontario has set another record for the highest number of people in hospital with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.
18-year-old neighbour rescues children from burning house in Mississauga, Ont.
Fire crews are commending the bravery of an 18-year-old neighbour for helping several children escape a burning home on Saturday morning.
Regina
-
House fire in south Regina sends one resident to hospital
A person was sent to hospital after sustaining injuries in a house fire early on Saturday morning.
-
'I don't know where she is': 7-year-old abducted by dad who doesn't want her vaccinated
A Saskatchewan mother is asking the public for help in finding her seven-year-old daughter who was taken by her ex-husband months ago after refusing to allow the young girl to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
-
Derek Miller named interim COO of Sask. Health Authority
The Saskatchewan Health Authority has selected an interim chief operating officer.
Saskatoon
-
Appointment of Sask Party member to SHA leadership position draws criticism
The appointment of a Saskatchewan Party member to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) Executive Leadership team is drawing criticism.
-
'It all feels so surreal': Saskatoon man wins $50M Lotto Max jackpot
A Saskatoon man has claimed his $50 million jackpot.
-
Celine Dion cancels North American tour dates over health issue
Celine Dion has cancelled the remaining shows in the North American leg of her 'Courage World Tour' as she continues to recover from a recent health issue.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay Brain Injury Association secures provincial funding
The Ontario government will provide funding to the Brain Injury Association of North Bay and Area as it continue helping patients who struggle with the effects of acquired brain injuries.
-
Canada's vaccine mandate for cross-border truckers is now in effect
Industry experts and leaders remain concerned about the country's supply chain as the federal government's new vaccine mandate for cross-border truckers comes into effect.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Tsunami advisory issued for B.C. after volcanic eruption near Tonga
A tsunami advisory has been issued for parts of the B.C. coast after an underwater volcano near Tonga erupted on Saturday, sending large waves crashing across the shore of the South Pacific islands and flooding the country's capital.
Edmonton
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: Hospitalizations up 96 per cent over the past 2 weeks
There are now 822 COVID-19 patients in hospital, an increase of 230 from a week ago, and 403 from two weeks ago, or a jump of more than 96 per cent in the last two weeks.
-
Alberta prioritizes oil sands' carbon storage hub, energy minister says
The government of Alberta, Canada's main oil-producing province, plans to move forward 'very, very quickly' on its next carbon sequestration hub in the Cold Lake region that will serve oil sands producers, Energy Minister Sonya Savage says.
-
Celine Dion cancels North American tour dates over health issue
Celine Dion has cancelled the remaining shows in the North American leg of her 'Courage World Tour' as she continues to recover from a recent health issue.
Toronto
-
Ontario woman gets surgery date after having life-saving cancer procedure postponed repeatedly due to COVID-19
A 30-year-old Ontario woman whose cancer surgery was postponed multiple times because of COVID-19 has secured a new date for her procedure.
-
Ontario hits record with nearly 4,000 people hospitalized with COVID-19
Ontario has set another record for the highest number of people in hospital with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.
-
18-year-old neighbour rescues children from burning house in Mississauga, Ont.
Fire crews are commending the bravery of an 18-year-old neighbour for helping several children escape a burning home on Saturday morning.
Calgary
-
'What connects our communities': Alberta concerned over COVID-19 vaccine mandate for truckers
Alberta's transportation minister says she is watching the unfolding situation involving the vaccine mandate for Canadian and U.S. truckers that could cause problems in the industry.
-
Lethbridge woman faces charges after bag of cash stolen from vehicle
Lethbridge police say charges have been laid against a 41-year-old woman in connection with the theft of $12,000 in cash left inside a vehicle this week.
-
Alberta prioritizes oil sands' carbon storage hub, energy minister says
The government of Alberta, Canada's main oil-producing province, plans to move forward 'very, very quickly' on its next carbon sequestration hub in the Cold Lake region that will serve oil sands producers, Energy Minister Sonya Savage says.
Montreal
-
Quebec reports massive increase with almost 100 COVID-19 deaths
Quebec reported Saturday that 96 more people have died due to COVID-19 and hospitalizations for novel coronavirus treatment rose by 110.
-
Montreal 74-year-old who froze to death this week lived for years in solitary camp in NDG woods
The man who died of hypothermia in Montreal's NDG neighbourhood Monday evening had lived in the same spot, outdoors, for about a decade, says one of his neighbours. The man’s name was Michael, said John Symon, who met him at his cave-like structure in the wooded escarpment called Falaise St-Jacques.
-
Alberta-based legal centre to challenge Quebec vaccination tax in court
A Calgary-based constitutional freedom organization said this week that it will challenge Quebec's proposed vaccine tax in court.
Ottawa
-
What we know about the victims of the Eastway Tank blast
Family members of some of the victims of Thursday's deadly explosion at a tanker truck facility on Merivale Road are mourning the loss of their loved ones.
-
Six more COVID-19 related deaths in Ottawa reported Saturday
Ottawa Public Health says six more people have died due to COVID-19 in Ottawa and hospitalizations are on the rise.
-
Reopening schools the right step, but a 'bumpy road' ahead, science table head says
The head of Ontario's COVID-19 Science Advisory Table believes reopening schools to in-person learning on Monday is the right step, but he cautions that it could be a 'bumpy road' when classes resume.
Atlantic
-
Alexa McDonough, political trailblazer and former NDP leader, dies at 77
Former federal NDP leader Alexa McDonough, a political trailblazer who paved the way for women in politics, died Saturday in Halifax at the age of 77.
-
58 Nova Scotians hospitalized, 10 in ICU due to COVID-19
According to public health officials, 58 people are currently hospitalized and receiving specialized care in a COVID-19 designated unit in Nova Scotia.
-
Winter storm brings mix of freezing rain, snow and high winds to Nova Scotia
Crews are working to restore power after a winter storm left thousands of Nova Scotians in the dark.
Kitchener
-
Police investigate armed robbery in Cambridge
Waterloo regional police are investigating an armed robbery at a gas station in Cambridge on Saturday.
-
Ontario hits record with nearly 4,000 people hospitalized with COVID-19
Ontario has set another record for the highest number of people in hospital with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.
-
Single lanes reopened on Wayne Gretzky Parkway in Brantford after concrete fell from overpass
Single lanes reopened in both directions on the Wayne Gretzky Parkway Bridge in Brantford after falling concrete from the overpass closed the roadway for several hours on Friday.
Vancouver
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Tsunami advisory issued for B.C. after volcanic eruption near Tonga
A tsunami advisory has been issued for parts of the B.C. coast after an underwater volcano near Tonga erupted on Saturday, sending large waves crashing across the shore of the South Pacific islands and flooding the country's capital.
-
B.C. hospital diverting pregnant patients for 3rd time in 6 months due to lack of pediatrician availability
For the third time in six months, Fraser Health is asking patients planning to deliver their babies at Peace Arch Hospital in White Rock to go elsewhere because of a pediatrician shortage.
-
B.C. reports 6 COVID-19 deaths, 646 hospitalizations following change to reporting system
The B.C. government announced six deaths related to COVID-19 on Friday, plus another huge jump in hospitalizations that officials attributed to a new reporting system.
Vancouver Island
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Tsunami advisory issued for B.C. after volcanic eruption near Tonga
A tsunami advisory has been issued for parts of the B.C. coast after an underwater volcano near Tonga erupted on Saturday, sending large waves crashing across the shore of the South Pacific islands and flooding the country's capital.
-
Stories of resilience top 2021 list of most borrowed books at Victoria libraries
As people continue to navigate the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, stories about hope and resilience are in high demand at the Greater Victoria Public Library (GVPL).
-
Police looking to return thousands of dollars found at Nanaimo mall
Mounties in Nanaimo are looking to reunite an elderly man with a large sum of money found at a local mall on New Year's Eve.