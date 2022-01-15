Thousands of tows and tickets issued during Winnipeg's first snow clearing

WINNIPEG -

The City of Winnipeg has towed thousands of cars and issued hundreds of tickets during the annual snow route parking ban this year.

The city held its first residential snow plow of the season between Dec. 30 and Jan. 2. Over that period, it issued more than 2,900 tickets and towed over 13,000 vehicles.

A breakdown by ward shows the most tickets were issued in Daniel McIntyre while the fewest were handed out in St. James.

Vehicles were towed in Transcona more than anywhere else in the city.

The ward with the fewest amount of tows was Old Kildonan.

CURRENT CLEARING OPERATION

The city started its latest major snow clearing operation on Jan. 8.

The city said it has received 558 requests for service related to snow clearing and ice control since it started.

Snow clearing in Winnipeg is done on a priority system, which begins with regional streets or major routes and their adjacent sidewalks and transportation paths. After the top priority areas, the city clears bus routes, collector streets, adjacent sidewalks, and active transportation paths.

The city noted that it undertakes ice control activities, such as salting and sanding, as required.

Winnipeg's annual snow route parking ban is currently in effect and will remain in place until Feb. 28, 2022.

-With files from CTV's Kayla Rosen