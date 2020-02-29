Thousands of Winnipeg homes without power
Published Saturday, February 29, 2020 10:20AM CST Last Updated Saturday, February 29, 2020 10:44AM CST
Manitoba Hydro is working on restoring power to 5500 homes in Winnipeg. (File Photo)
WINNIPEG -- Around 5500 homes are without power in the west part of Winnipeg.
Saturday morning, Manitoba Hydro said it was responding to a widespread outage.
Affected neighbourhoods include Crestview, Tuxedo, Sturgeon Creek and Woodhaven areas.
Manitoba Hydro is estimating power will be restored by 11 a.m.