Thousands without power in southern Manitoba due to storm, lightning

Thousands of people are without power Tuesday morning as widespread outages sweep southern Manitoba.

According to Manitoba Hydro, crews are responding to several outages caused by lightning and storm activity. This includes an outage in Brooklands that is impacting 1,650 customers, another by Rosenort that’s affecting over 660 customers, and an outage near Morris that’s impacting 1054 customers.

Hydro crews are focused on making repairs safely and are working to have power restored as soon as possible.

RRC Polytech cancels classes

Due to these outages, RRC Polytech has cancelled classes at its Notre Dame campus for Tuesday morning and afternoon

In a news release, the school said it remains hopeful evening classes can take place.

Anyone who is already on campus is asked not to use the elevator and make arrangements to study from another location for the rest of the day. Staff at the campus should work with their managers to determine work arrangements.

All other RRC Polytech campuses are unaffected and will maintain regular operations.