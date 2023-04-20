Thousands without power in western Manitoba caused by spring snow storm

A Hydro pole that was broken near Virden as the spring snow storm rolled through western Manitoba. (April 20, 2023. Source: Manitoba Hydro/Twitter) A Hydro pole that was broken near Virden as the spring snow storm rolled through western Manitoba. (April 20, 2023. Source: Manitoba Hydro/Twitter)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

U.S. girl, 6, and parents shot over stray ball: neighbour

A North Carolina man shot and wounded a 6-year-old girl and her parents after children went to retrieve a basketball that had rolled into his yard, according to neighbours and the girl's family -- another in a string of recent shootings sparked by seemingly trivial reasons.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island