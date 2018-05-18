

CTV Winnipeg





Thousands of people are without power across the province on Friday, according to Manitoba Hydro.

Hydro said that in the Winkler area 7,2000 customers are without power due to a pole fire. They said power should be restored around 11:30 a.m.

Hydro also tweeted that crews are working in the south Winnipeg and Springfield areas to restore power to the more than 2,000 customers affected.. The cause of the outages in south Winnipeg is also a pole fire. Restoration is expected by 11 a.m.

Due to wind and rain a tree fell over in Portage La Prairie, which caused around 680 customers to lose power, according to Hydro. As of 9:55 a.m. power has been restored.