The threat of widespread flooding in most areas of Manitoba this spring appears to be low, according to Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler.

“The combination of drier soil conditions in the fall and below-average winter precipitation means there is currently a low risk of major flooding across southern Manitoba,” said Schuler in a release. “Of course, while there is reason for cautious optimism, Manitobans know first-hand that significant winter storms can blow in on a moment’s notice at this time of year and rapidly alter our spring flood projections.”

The risk of a flood is low across most of the southern river basins, including the Red and Assiniboine basins, and in the Interlake region plus areas around Lake Manitoba, Schuler said.

The minister did identify one potential source of trouble — certain rivers and streams where ice thickness is above normal due to cold temperatures and a lack of snow on top. This could lead to potential ice jams, he said.

Schuler said the Red River Floodway is unlikely to be used with normal weather conditions, while the Portage Diversion is likely to be used for controlling ice along the Assiniboine River.

The next flood outlook will be released in late March. The full February report can be found on the province’s website.