The Winnipeg Police Service have arrested three people in connection to the robberies of a convenience store and pharmacy that took place throughout August.

On Aug. 21 around 5:45 a.m., a man with his face concealed robbed a convenience store in the first 100 block of Osborne Street at gunpoint, according to a WPS news release. The suspect received an unknown amount of money and product before he fled the store.

At 5:15 p.m. on the same day, the man, along with a woman and another man, went to a pharmacy in the 600 block of Elizabeth Road. Officers said after the two men entered the pharmacy with their faces concealed, one of them allegedly robbed and threatened an employee at gunpoint, demanding narcotics. He was given drugs and then the two suspects fled.

Police said witnesses saw the suspects load up their vehicle and the women drove them away.

On Aug. 22 around 8:35 p.m., the WPS arrested a man in the first 100 block of Laurel Bay.

Kyle Kisik Schroeder-Bear, 21, has been charged with armed robbery using a firearm, disguise with intent and uttering threats – cause death or bodily harm. He was detained in custody.

On Wednesday around 1:20 a.m., the WPS said a man went to the same convenience store on Osborne, took out a knife and demanded money and cigarettes from an employee. He received money and products before he fled the store.

On Thursday around 12:40 p.m., the WPS arrested a woman in the first 100 block of Edmonton Street. Officers said a search of the suspect resulted in the seizure of a number of items including: product that police believe was stolen from an earlier incident, nine Hydromorph-Contin pills, four Hydromorph pills, 23 Xanax pills and two small methamphetamine dime-bags.

Jessica Sadowiak, 34, has been charged with a number of offences including armed robbery using a firearm and possession of scheduled substance – methamphetamine. She was detained in custody.

Around 2:55 p.m. on Thursday, a second man was arrested on the Norwood Bridge. Police said a search of him resulted in the seizure of product that was believed to have been stolen during one of the robberies and around $1,475 in Canadian currency.

Christopher Paul Simard, 33, has been charged with several offences including two counts of disguise with intent and two counts of armed robbery using a firearm. He was detained.