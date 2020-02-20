WINNIPEG -- RCMP have three people in custody and have a warrant out for a fourth person after a robbery Tuesday evening.

Stonewall RCMP was called to a home in the Rural Municipality of Rockwood around 6:20 p.m.

Investigators initially determined the suspects showed up at the home in a red pick-up truck. RCMP said the suspects stole items from the home and tried to flee in their truck.

As the suspects tried to get away, RCMP said they drove their truck through a closed gate and nearly hit the homeowner who was trying to prevent them from leaving.

Officers from Arborg, Stonewall, Gimli and Traffic Services responded and searched the area. The suspects' truck was found around 11 p.m. near Riverton.

A 35-year-old man from Riverton, a 26-year-old man from Winnipeg and a 36-year-old woman from Arborg have all been arrested and charged with robbery.

RCMP have put a warrant out for 51-year-old Tom Joseph Raill of Biforst, Man.

If anyone has information on the incident, they are asked to call RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

RCMP believe the suspects and the victim are known to each other and officers are still investigating.