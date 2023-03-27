Three arrested after variety of weapons found at Brandon home

The Brandon Police Service arrested three people last week after officers seized a variety of weapons from a Brandon home.

As part of an investigation into illicit firearms, the Brandon police’s major crime unit obtained a search warrant for a home in the 300 block of 11th Street on Thursday. At the time, traffic in the area was closed as a precaution.

During the search, police seized a modified Cooey model 82.22cal gun, bear mace, a variety of other weapons, and a small amount of meth.

Three people were arrested and taken into custody.

A 38-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were set to appear in court last Friday on charges of careless storage of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and possession of meth.

A 30-year-old woman was scheduled to appear in court at the end of last week on a number of charges including possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order and two counts of failure to comply with a release order.