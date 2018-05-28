

Ahmar Khan, CTV Winnipeg





Steinbach RCMP arrested three men after executing a search warrant in which they recovered crystal meth, weapons and other paraphernalia.

The search happened at 5:00 a.m. on Sunday morning at Penner Street and two men at the home were taken into custody, police said.

Police found two imitation handguns, half an ounce of cocaine, small amounts of methamphetamines, 150 pills of unknown restricted prescription medication, an edged weapon and other stolen property.

Two of the men have been charged with offenses for possessing weapons, violating a lifetime firearms ban, failing to comply with probation and multiple counts of failure to comply with undertaking and recognizance.

Officers arrested the third man for impaired driving as he was coming to the house. Police allege he was found with four grams of crystal meth.