The Winnipeg Police Service arrested three people in connection with a homicide in the Lord Selkirk Park neighbourhood.

Police said they responded to an assault call in the 200 block of Selkirk Avenue around 4:45 a.m. on March 8 and a man was taken to hospital with blunt force trauma injuries.

The man, who was been identified as 52-year-old Warren Stewart Nabess, later died, police said.

Const. Jay Murray said it happened at a “crack shack.”

Members of the Winnipeg police homicide unit investigated. Police allege the people inside the Selkirk Avenue house were part of the drug trade, and that Nabess went over to the house and was then assaulted. Murray said the victim went there knowing this house was involved in the drug trade.

Robert Terry Williams-Stove, 19, has been charged with second degree murder.

Eric Justin Sinclair, 38, has been charged with second degree murder, two counts of failure to comply with a probation order and breach of recognizance.

A 15-year-old boy was has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder, and possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine. He was charged with accessory after the fact to murder because he is alleged to have cleaned up the scene, Murray said.

They are all in custody.

- With files from CTV's Beth Macdonell