Three arrested in two separate homicide investigations: Manitoba RCMP

Manitoba RCMP has arrested three people in two separate homicide investigations.

The first incident happened on June 15, when Thompson RCMP was called to reports of an unresponsive man near the Thompson Public Library.

Police found a man with life-threatening injuries and he was taken to hospital in Winnipeg. He died from his injuries on June 16.

RCMP identified the man as 51-year-old Wilkie Colon.

On June 21, police arrested Clinton Adam Miles, 19, and Antonio Jarred Nicholas Miles, 22. Both are from Shamattawa First Nation and have been charged with second-degree murder.

They remain in custody and the charges haven't been tested in court.

The second investigation started on Friday, when a 16-year-old girl was found dead in the community of Easterville.

Police said she was in an open area in the community and had obvious injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP arrested a 15-year-old boy and he was charged with second-degree murder.

He remains in custody and the charges haven’t been proven in court.