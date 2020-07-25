WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service rescued one of four cats from a house fire Friday afternoon.

At 12:05 p.m., WFPS was called to the 1100 block of Manitoba Avenue for reports of a fire in a one-storey home.

According to WFPS, when firefighters arrived on scene, they encountered smoke coming from the home. Crews launched an offensive attack, declaring the fire under control at 12:34 p.m.

Crews searched the house and confirmed there were no people were inside, but found four cats in the home. Three of the cats were dead, and one was rescued.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No damage estimates are available.