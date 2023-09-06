Three charged following Furby Street homicide: Winnipeg police
Three people from Winnipeg have been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting death of a 38-year-old man last week.
According to Winnipeg police, Cory Roger Roulette, 38, was found shot at a multi-room residence in the 500 block of Furby Street on Aug. 26. Police provided medial care before an ambulance arrived to transport him in critical condition to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.
Kyle Alex Harper, 25, was arrested later on the same day. He was charged with second-degree murder and multiple firearms-related charges.
On Sept. 1, two more suspects were identified and arrested. Ramona Harriette Harper, 21, and Raoul Wes-Tyson Brady Harper, 19, were both charged with second-degree murder.
Investigators allege the three suspects forced their way into a room at the home, and confronted and shot Roulette. Police said the suspects and Roulette were not known to each other.
All three suspects remain in custody and the charges have not been proven in court. Police said they do not believe any more arrests will be made.
