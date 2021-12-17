Three charged following group assault that left man dead: Winnipeg police

The Winnipeg Police Service has charged three people in connection with an assault in November that left a 28-year-old man dead.

Officers responded to the assault at Burrows Avenue and Aikins Street on Nov. 7. A 28-year-old man at the scene, later identified as Felix Bernard Chief of Winnipeg, was taken to hospital in critical condition where he died from his injuries.

Police allege Chief was in the area when an unknown group of people confronted him leading to the assault.

Winnipeg police charged 26-year-old Nicholas Brett MacDonald on Dec. 8, 23-year-old Jordan Rae Myerion on Dec. 10 and 25-year-old Jeremy Aaron Scott on Dec. 16.

Myerion has been charged with second-degree murder, while MacDonald and Scott have both been charged with manslaughter.

All three have been detained in custody, and the charges have not been proven in court.

Winnipeg Police are still investigating, and anyone with information that can help is asked to call police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.