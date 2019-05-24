

CTV Winnipeg





Three people have been charged in the wildfire that forced the evacuations of over 2,000 people last May.

On May 21, 2018 a wildfire started near Family Lake, ultimately forcing the evacuation of the residents of Little Grand Rapids and Pauingassi First Nations for over a month.

By the time it was contained, the fire burned 29,000 hectares of forest in Manitoba and 3,000 in Ontario.

READ MORE: Fire at Little Grand Rapids knocks out power, evacuation effort continues

It damaged a one-kilometre-long section of Manitoba Hydro line, a sub-station, six homes, and an equipment warehouse on Little Grand Rapids First Nation.

The fire also damaged 15 buildings at Moar Lake Lodge and five buildings at Fishing Lake Lodge.

READ MORE: Wildfire evacuations complete near Little Grand Rapids

After an investigation by the Manitoba government, with support from the RCMP, and the community of Little Grand Rapids, three people face charges related to the fire.

Damian Deacon Frost Bushie, 19, of Little Grand Rapids, and Ace Turtle, 20, of Pikangikum, Ont., were charged with arson and leaving a place without ensuring the fire is out.

Another youth faces the same charges, but can’t be named because they’re underage.

Anyone with information about illegal activities is asked to call their local Manitoba Sustainable Development office or the Turn in Poachers (TIP) line at 1-800-782-0076.