

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police said three children have been taken to hospital after a crash on Dalhousie Drive.

It happened at around 1:40 p.m. Wednesday and involved two vehicles, police said.

At the scene, a van with front-end damage can be seen with its back end on the boulevard.

Two of the children were taken to hospital in stable condition, police said, while the third was in critical condition after the crash.

Dalhousie Drive is closed between Pembina Highway and Rochester and Baylor Avenues. Police expect it will stay closed for the investigation throughout Wednesday evening.